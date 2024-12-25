Rawalpindi Police Held 19 Criminals
Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2024 | 08:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday continued its operations against drug dealers, liquor suppliers and other criminals, and arrested 19 accused from across the district.
According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the Airport Police arrested accused Irfan with 1.48 kilograms hashish, while the Taxila Police recovered 620 grams hashish from accused Daniyal and 660 grams hashish from accused Saad.
Similarly, the Naseerabad Police nabbed accused Naqash with 10 litres of liquor, and the Dhamial Police recovered 5 liters of liquor from accused Danish Gul.
Likewise, five accused were arrested for having illegal arms and ammunition. The Ganjmandi Police held accused Abdullah with a 9 mm pistol, while the Race Course, Airport and Chontra Police recovered a 30 bore pistol each from Saifullah, Zeeshan and Ghulam Hussain respectively.
The Dhamial arrested accused Ahmed Farhan on the recovery of a 12 bore rifle.
Meanwhile, the Pirwadhai Police held a two-member gang involved in street crimes, with snatched money of Rs 17,000 and a mobile phone. The accused were identified as Asif and Muhammad Bashir.
The Wah Cantt Police arrested three accused Zafar Rehman, Danish and Yasin for illegally selling petrol, while the Saddar Baroni Police nabbed Daniyal for decanting of liquefied petroleum gas.
The Wah Cantt Police, during the search operation, took three accused Musharraf Hussain, Khawar Rafique and Khalil-ur-Rehman into custody for violating the Tenancy Act.
