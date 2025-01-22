Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Held 8 Drug Peddlers, 7 Illegal Arms Owners

Published January 22, 2025

Rawalpindi Police held 8 drug peddlers, 7 illegal arms owners

The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday held eight drug peddlers, seven illegal arms owners and a kite seller

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday held eight drug peddlers, seven illegal arms owners and a kite seller.

According to a police spokesman, the R A Bazar Police recovered 2.5 kilograms charas from accused Qasim and the Wah Cantt Police 1.6 kg charas from accused Mumtaz. Similarly, the Civil Lines and Pirwadhai Police held accused Shabraz and Imran with 1.3 kg and 1.2 kg charas, respectively while the Wah Saddar and Race Course Police recovered 800 grams and 520 grams charas from accused Waqas and Safiullah respectively.

Meanwhile, seven accused were held for having illegal weapons and ammunition. The Waris Khan and Wah Cantt Police recovered a 9 mm pistol each from accused Moin and Umair respectively, while the Naseerabad, Taxila, Madra, Dhamial and Rawat Police arrested Mehran Gul, Inayatullah, Mehr Khan, Hassan and Naeem Javed on the recovery of a 30 bore pistol each from them.

The R A Bazaar Police, meanwhile, took accused Ehsan into custody after recovering 80 kites and strings from him.

