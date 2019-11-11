UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Police Held Man For Molesting Student

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 09:08 PM

Rawalpindi Police held man for molesting student

The Police here on Monday arrested a man who molested a student of grade 9

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The Police here on Monday arrested a man who molested a student of grade 9.

SP Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal told the City Police Officer, Muhammad Faisal Rana in a briefing that Saddar Beruni police arrested Tanveer Baloch who was the ringleader of a gang "Habitual" of molesting juvenile students.

The accused tried to sexually abuse a child "N" in the past but on failure in his attempt when the parents of the child complained, he threatened them of dire consequences.

A case has been registered against the accused person for sexually abusing the child in which he has been taken into custody.

The CPO directed that the other members of the gang and the facilitators in this malicious act must be taken into custody.

Related Topics

Police Threatened Student Man Saddar

Recent Stories

AJK President pays homage to Captain Hussain Khan ..

47 minutes ago

ADNOC, nine world’s largest energy traders partn ..

56 minutes ago

Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi opens Sharjah FDI Forum 20 ..

1 hour ago

Omani Minister Says No Oil Production Cuts Require ..

3 minutes ago

Austrian People's Party Picks Greens for Coalition ..

3 minutes ago

Nawaz was looked after fully in hospital: Dr Yasmi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.