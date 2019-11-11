Rawalpindi Police held man for molesting student

The Police here on Monday arrested a man who molested a student of grade 9

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The Police here on Monday arrested a man who molested a student of grade 9.

SP Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal told the City Police Officer, Muhammad Faisal Rana in a briefing that Saddar Beruni police arrested Tanveer Baloch who was the ringleader of a gang "Habitual" of molesting juvenile students.

The accused tried to sexually abuse a child "N" in the past but on failure in his attempt when the parents of the child complained, he threatened them of dire consequences.

A case has been registered against the accused person for sexually abusing the child in which he has been taken into custody.

The CPO directed that the other members of the gang and the facilitators in this malicious act must be taken into custody.