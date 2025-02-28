Rawalpindi Police Hold 10 Criminals
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 06:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday continued operations against criminals and arrested 10 accused, including four liquor suppliers, two drug dealers, and four illegal arm owners from across the district Rawalpindi.
According to the police spokesman, the Chauntra Police recovered 10 litres of liquor from accused Zeeshan, and held accused Afzal and Aamir on the recovery of five litres of liquor each from them.
Similarly, the Dhamial Police nabbed accused Shan Ali with 10 litres of liquor and Osama with 600 grams charas, while the Airport Police captured accused Mansoor with 540 grams charas.
Likewise, four accused were taken into custody for possessing illegal arms and ammunition.
The Wah Cantt Police recovered a 30-bore pistol from accused Siddiq and eight 30-bore pistol cartridges from accused Suleman. The Pirwadhai and Ganjmandi Police nabbed accused Nadeem and Ali Shan with a 32-bore pistol and a knife respectively.
Recent Stories
24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain
Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah bin Zayed
Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas supply during Sehri, Iftar time
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team after 10-medal win at WorldSki ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will Pakistan receive after exit ..
ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kong
UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce sustainability through launch of ..
Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs to support Pakistan’s industr ..
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Holy month of Ramadan
World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Ramadan Moon sighting
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Prime Minister of Lebanon
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rawalpindi Police hold 10 criminals4 minutes ago
-
Scientist Dr Markhand dedicates Khalifa International Award to Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
Punjab boosts climate resilience with High-Tech farming solutions5 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests three in forex scam14 minutes ago
-
PU awards PhD degree14 minutes ago
-
Nine injured in Quetta blast14 minutes ago
-
Public welfare counters set up to assist citizens14 minutes ago
-
PU Officers Welfare Association holds general body meeting15 minutes ago
-
SSP awards appreciation certificates to clerical staff for performing best duties15 minutes ago
-
E-commerce has contributed to trade growth in the country: Sharjeel34 minutes ago
-
DC for strict implementation of Ehtram-e-Ramazan ordinance34 minutes ago
-
Accused held for bogus call on 15 about murder34 minutes ago