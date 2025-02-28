Rawalpindi Police hold 10 criminals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday continued operations against criminals and arrested 10 accused, including four liquor suppliers, two drug dealers, and four illegal arm owners from across the district Rawalpindi.

According to the police spokesman, the Chauntra Police recovered 10 litres of liquor from accused Zeeshan, and held accused Afzal and Aamir on the recovery of five litres of liquor each from them.

Similarly, the Dhamial Police nabbed accused Shan Ali with 10 litres of liquor and Osama with 600 grams charas, while the Airport Police captured accused Mansoor with 540 grams charas.

Likewise, four accused were taken into custody for possessing illegal arms and ammunition.

The Wah Cantt Police recovered a 30-bore pistol from accused Siddiq and eight 30-bore pistol cartridges from accused Suleman. The Pirwadhai and Ganjmandi Police nabbed accused Nadeem and Ali Shan with a 32-bore pistol and a knife respectively.