Rawalpindi Police Hold 10 Criminals

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2025 | 07:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday during operations against criminal elements across the district held 10 accused, including liquor suppliers and illegal arms owners.

According to the spokesman, four accused were taken into custody from different areas of Bani, R A Bazaar and Wah Saddar police stations on the recovery of more than 50 litres of liquor.

Similarly, five suspects were arrested from different areas with illegal weapons and ammunition.

Likewise, the Kallar Syedan Police have apprehended an accused who posted a video of himself with an illegal weapon on social media, which subsequently went viral.

