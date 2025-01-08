Rawalpindi Police hold 13 criminals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday arrested 13 criminals including liquor suppliers, drug peddlers, illegal arms owners and a kite seller.

A Rawalpindi Police said in a statement that a total of six accused were held arrested with over 60 litres of liquor. The Dhamial Police recovered 20 litres of liquor from accused Khurram Shahzad and six litres of liquor from Shahzeb, while the Naseerabad Police nabbed Manuel with five liters and Shahid with 10 litres of liquor. Similarly, the Civil Lines Police recovered 10 litres of liquor from Sikandar and eight litres of liquor from Sajjad Haider.

Meanwhile, the Potohar Division Police, during its crackdown against drug peddlers, arrested three accused on the recovery of more than 03 kilograms hashish.

The Taxila Police recovered 1.7 kg hashish from Abdul Wahab, and the Wah Saddar Police held Hamid Raza with 800 grams and the Airport Police arrested Adnan with 560 grams hashish.

Similarly, the Wah Cantt, Rawat and Chontra Police arrested three accused namely Adeel, Aziz and Haris respectively with a 30 bore pistol each and ammunition.

The Race Course Police nabbed accused Bilal, and recovered 85 kites and two strings from him.