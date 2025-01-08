Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Hold 13 Criminals

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Rawalpindi Police hold 13 criminals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday arrested 13 criminals including liquor suppliers, drug peddlers, illegal arms owners and a kite seller.

A Rawalpindi Police said in a statement that a total of six accused were held arrested with over 60 litres of liquor. The Dhamial Police recovered 20 litres of liquor from accused Khurram Shahzad and six litres of liquor from Shahzeb, while the Naseerabad Police nabbed Manuel with five liters and Shahid with 10 litres of liquor. Similarly, the Civil Lines Police recovered 10 litres of liquor from Sikandar and eight litres of liquor from Sajjad Haider.

Meanwhile, the Potohar Division Police, during its crackdown against drug peddlers, arrested three accused on the recovery of more than 03 kilograms hashish.

The Taxila Police recovered 1.7 kg hashish from Abdul Wahab, and the Wah Saddar Police held Hamid Raza with 800 grams and the Airport Police arrested Adnan with 560 grams hashish.

Similarly, the Wah Cantt, Rawat and Chontra Police arrested three accused namely Adeel, Aziz and Haris respectively with a 30 bore pistol each and ammunition.

The Race Course Police nabbed accused Bilal, and recovered 85 kites and two strings from him.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Taxila Saddar Criminals From Race Airport

Recent Stories

Excessive taxes hinders business operation but Pak ..

Excessive taxes hinders business operation but Pakistan to fulfill IMF program: ..

6 minutes ago
 Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives ..

Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives at UAE floating hospital withi ..

11 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievem ..

Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievements, human empowerment

12 minutes ago
 Gaddafi Stadium, National Bank Stadium near comple ..

Gaddafi Stadium, National Bank Stadium near completion to host ICC Champions Tro ..

16 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi launches PhD programme in Astrophysi ..

NYU Abu Dhabi launches PhD programme in Astrophysics and Space Systems

42 minutes ago
 World’s Coolest Winter campaign named Strategic ..

World’s Coolest Winter campaign named Strategic Partner of 1 Billion Followers ..

57 minutes ago
Apple Original Films' feature 'F1' wraps productio ..

Apple Original Films' feature 'F1' wraps production at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

57 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit marks world’s first-e ..

1 Billion Followers Summit marks world’s first-ever convening of all major soc ..

1 hour ago
 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open announces return of reigni ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open announces return of reigning champion Elena Rybakina

1 hour ago
 State taking precedence over the politics is the n ..

State taking precedence over the politics is the need of the hour. Leader Q Leag ..

2 hours ago
 Ananya Panday shares wedding plan amid rumours of ..

Ananya Panday shares wedding plan amid rumours of relations with Walker Blanco

2 hours ago
 Supreme Committee organising IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 ..

Supreme Committee organising IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 discusses latest preparations

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan