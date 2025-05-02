Rawalpindi Police Hold 13 Criminals
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2025 | 06:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday continued operations against criminal elements and arrested 13 accused, including liquor suppliers, an illegal arm owner, gamblers and a proclaimed offender.
According to the police spokesman, the Wah Cantt and Mandra Police nabbed accused Wajahat and Haroon respectively with 10 liters of liquor each.
Similarly, the Taxila Police recovered 5 liters of liquor from accused Nadeem, while the Bani Police held the accused Hameed recovering a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition.
Likewise, the Sadiqabad Police arrested proclaimed offender Shaukat Zeb, wanted criminal in a cheque dishonour case since 2022.
Meanwhile, the Taxila Police also held eight accused for gambling on cards, with stake money of Rs 30,000.
Seven mobile phones and playing cards were recovered from the accused including Zameer, Mangal Khan, Jahanzeb, Arif, Qaiser, Mirafsan, Arif and Naqash.
