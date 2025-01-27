Rawalpindi Police hold 15 law breakers

The Rawalpindi Police on Monday held some 15 law breakers, including drug peddlers, liquor suppliers and illegal arms owners from across the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Monday held some 15 law breakers, including drug peddlers, liquor suppliers and illegal arms owners from across the district.

According to a police spokesman, six accused were arrested during actions against drug peddlers with over 6 kilograms charas. The Cantt Police recovered 2.4 kg charas from accused Fazlullah, while the Naseerabad Police nabbed accused Asif with 1.22 kg charas and Tufail with 560 grams charas. Likewise, the Morgah, Civil Lines and Kahuta Police recovered 750 grams, 600 grams and 520 grams charas from accused Atif, Asif and Murad Ali respectively.

Similarly, three liquor suppliers were arrested on the recovery of 40 litres of the contraband item.

The Wah Saddar Police held accused Wali Raza with 20 litres and and Hasnain with 10 litres of liquor, while the Saddar Baroni Police recovered 10 litres of liquor from accused Haroon Nasir.

Meanwhile, six accused were captured for having illegal arms and ammunition. The Naseerabad and Wah Saddar Police recovered a 30 bore pistol each from accused Bilal and Imran respectively, while the Race Course Police held accused Wasim Akram and Hameedullah on the recovery a 30 bore pistol from both of them. Similarly, the Gujar Khan Police arrested accused Mudassar Abrar with a 12 bore rifle, while the Cantt Police recovered a dagger from accused Kamran.