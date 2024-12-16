Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Hold 17 Law Breakers

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 10:12 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Monday arrested 17 law breakers involved in different criminal activities from across the district.

According to a police spokesman, the Wah Cantt Police held accused Jalal with 1.7 kilograms hashish while the Jatli Police nabbed Amir Jan on the recovery of 540 grams hashish.

Similarly, the Kahuta Police arrested accused Ehsan-ul-Haq and recovered 10 liters of liquor from him, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, eight accused were held for possessing illegal weapons and ammunition.

The accused identified Aminullah and Dilawar were held by the Ratta Amral and Wars Khan Police respectively, Zeeshan and Basit by the Civil Lines Police, Waseem and Yasin by the Wah Cantt Police, and Waqar by the Kahuta Police with a 30-bore pistol each, while the Jatli Police recovered a carbine from Waqas Mehboob.

The Pirwadhai Police arrested an accused, Bilal, involved in several incidents of street crime and theft, with stolen money of Rs 27,000.

Meanwhile, the Morgah Police held four gamblers for betting on a cockfight. The arrested accused included Zeeshan, Kamran, Asif and Saqib. The amount at stake and three phones were recovered from them.

The Ratta Amaral Police arrested accused Noman for making a false call on the emergency helpline 15 that someone had snatched his mobile phone and money. When the police reached the spot immediately after being informed about the incident, the accused said that no one had snatched his mobile phone and money.

