Rawalpindi Police hold 19 criminals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday arrested some 19 accused during actions against criminal elements throughout the district.

According to a police spokesman, the Civil Lines Police nabbed accused Jamshed and Muhammad Bilal with a 30 bore pistol each while the Kallar Syedan Police also recovered a 30 bore pistol from accused Abrar Ahmed.

Similarly, the Ratta Amral and Morgah Police held accused Muhammad Khan and Abdullah on the recovery of 520 grams and 350 grams of hashish respectively.

Likewise, during search operations in different areas, the police arrested 13 accused including Rehmanuddin, Gul Naqeeb, Zaheer, Babar, Sajid, Noor Muhammad, Daniyal, Rokhel, Yasir, Tauqeer, Tausif, Arshad and Waqar Ahmed, for violating the Tenancy Act.

Meanwhile, the Jatli Police arrested two accused Danish and Shaheen for attempting to abuse a child.