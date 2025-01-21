Rawalpindi Police Hold 19 Criminals
Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2025 | 06:27 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday held 19 criminals during operations against drug peddlers, liquor suppliers, illegal arms owners and illegal petrol sellers.
According to a spokesman, the Rawal Division Police arrested four drug peddlers with over 4.5 kilograms hashish. The Ganjmandi Police recovered 1.46 kg hashish from accused Abdullah, while the New Town Police nabbed accused Shiraz with 1.45 kg hashish and Umair with 550 grams hashish, and the Bani Police held accused Shahid with 1.1 kg hashish.
Similarly, seven accused were nabbed during actions against liquor suppliers with more than 60 litres of liquor. The Waris Khan Police recovered 10 litres of liquor from accused Ahmed Ali, while Bani and New Town Police held accused Dawood and Aamir Gul respectively on the recovery of 05 litres of liquor each.
Likewise, the Airport Police recovered 12 litres from accused Junaid Javed, while the Gujar Khan Police arrested accused Ali Shan with 5 litres, Ahmed Ramzan with 10 litres, and Ahmed Ikram 15 litres of liquor.
Similarly, four accused were arrested for having illegal arms and ammunition. The Naseerabad, Gujar Khan and Jatli Police recovered a 30-bore pistol from accused Abdullah, Ghulam Jilani and Abdul Shan respectively, while the Taxila Police held the accused Basit with a 12-bore rifle.
Meanwhile, the Wah Cantt Police arrested four accused Usman, Shamsher Ali, Asad and Shahzad for illegally selling petrol and also seized the related equipment.
