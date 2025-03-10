Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Hold 6 Accused With 80 Litres Liquor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Rawalpindi Police hold 6 accused with 80 litres liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Monday continued crackdown against liquor suppliers and held six accused with 80 litres of the commodity from different areas.

According to the police spokesman, the Pirwadhai Police netted four accused including Shah Sawar, Hammad Adeel and Kashif with 20 litres of liquor each, and Imran with 10 litres of the commodity.

Similarly, the Waris Khan Police also nabbed two accused Sajid and Mushtaq recovering 5 litres of liquor each from them.

