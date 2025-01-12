Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Hold 9 Criminals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Rawalpindi Police hold 9 criminals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Sunday arrested some nine criminals during its operations against drug dealers, liquor suppliers and illegal arms owners across the district.

According to a police spokesman, the Wah Saddar Police recovered 1.

39 kilograms hashish from accused Umair Ali and 20 litres liquor from Imran, while the Pirwadhai Police held accused Rizwan with 10 litres liquor.

Similarly, the Airport Police nabbed accused Umar Farooq on the recovery of 10 litres liquor and the Taxila Police recovered five bottles of liquor from accused Imran.

Meanwhile, four accused were for having illegal arms. The Westridge arrested accused Asif, and the Rawat Police held accused Waliullah, Wajahat Sultan and Saqib Javed on the recovery a 30 bore pistol along with ammunition each from them.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Taxila Saddar Criminals Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

Youth 4 Sustainability Hub participates in Abu Dha ..

Youth 4 Sustainability Hub participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025

16 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, New Media Academ ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, New Media Academy sign MoU to enhance cooperat ..

17 minutes ago
 70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in ..

70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in last five days

46 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition of Fazza Falcons Racing Cup

47 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancin ..

1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancing UAE's global tourism identit ..

1 hour ago
 Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch g ..

Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch graduates of Police College in ..

2 hours ago
Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins tr ..

Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins trophies at Al Hamra Golf Club

2 hours ago
 SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo C ..

SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal par ..

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainabili ..

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajm ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajman Arabian Horse Championship

3 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners

Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners

3 hours ago
 Economic Integration Committee reviews its achieve ..

Economic Integration Committee reviews its achievements, efforts in promoting na ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan