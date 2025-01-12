Rawalpindi Police hold 9 criminals

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Sunday arrested some nine criminals during its operations against drug dealers, liquor suppliers and illegal arms owners across the district.

According to a police spokesman, the Wah Saddar Police recovered 1.

39 kilograms hashish from accused Umair Ali and 20 litres liquor from Imran, while the Pirwadhai Police held accused Rizwan with 10 litres liquor.

Similarly, the Airport Police nabbed accused Umar Farooq on the recovery of 10 litres liquor and the Taxila Police recovered five bottles of liquor from accused Imran.

Meanwhile, four accused were for having illegal arms. The Westridge arrested accused Asif, and the Rawat Police held accused Waliullah, Wajahat Sultan and Saqib Javed on the recovery a 30 bore pistol along with ammunition each from them.