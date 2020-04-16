UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Police Hold Flag March

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 10:02 PM

Rawalpindi Police hold flag march

Rawalpindi Police on Thursday held a flag march which started from Police Line and after marching through the main roads of the city culminated at the same point

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Thursday held a flag march which started from Police Line and after marching through the main roads of the city culminated at the same point.

A police spokesman said the march was held on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas and led by SSP Operation Tariq Walliat.

SPs, DSPs, SHOs, elite force and police personnel participated in the flag march.

During the march, police urged the citizens to take pre-emptive measures to fight with the virus.

Police also asked people to stay at homes and avoid large gatherings, otherwise strict action would be taken against the violators, the spokesman said.

