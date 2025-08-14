Rawalpindi Police Hold Flag March To Mark Independence Day
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 11:11 PM
Rawalpindi police have conducted a flag march on the auspicious occasion of 79th Independence Day to ensure law and order, informed police spokesman here on Thursday
SP Security, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs took part in the march and the police vehicles were carrying national flags proudly.
The march began at Police Lines, passing through Ammar Chowk, Old Airport Road, Karal Chowk, Murree Road, Qasim Market, Peshawar Road, and Katchery, and culminated at Police Lines.
City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani “Our homeland came into being through great sacrifices, and we pay tribute to those who made them,” he stated.
More than 4,500 police officers and personnel have been deployed for security duties across the city, while over 350 traffic officers are ensuring the smooth flow of traffic.
Special security measures have been implemented for public gatherings and important locations.
“The Rawalpindi Police are sharing the joys of Independence with the nation,” the CPO remarked.
