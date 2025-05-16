Rawalpindi Police Hold Flag March To Mark Thanksgiving Day
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday held flag march to mark the Thanksgiving Day paying tribute to the martyrs and Ghazis of Pakistan Armed Forces.
The flag march, led by Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Kashif Zulfiqar, started from the Police Lines and culminated at the starting point after passing through Ammar Chowk, Old Airport Road, Kachahri Chowk, 22 No Chaungi, Qasim Market and Peshawar Road.
Divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other officers participated in the march. The national flag was hoisted on all the police vehicles.
The participants raised slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and ‘Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad’ before starting the flag march.
Earlier at dawn, Quran Khawani was held at the Police Lines Headquarters.
Prayers were also offered for departed souls of martyrs.
Police officers visited the grave of Lance Naik Ikramullah Shaheed and paid a salute to him. They also laid a wreath at his grave and met his family.
“The Rawalpindi Police greet the Armed Forces of Pakistan for their historic victory in the battle of truth. Through the flag march they express their commitment to stand side by side with them (armed forces) for defending the country and the nation,” a police spokesman said.
He said the whole nation thanked Allah Almighty that its armed forces had made the country's invincible.
The police “equally share the nation’s happiness on the armed forces’ victory over the enemy”, he added.
