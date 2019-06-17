Rawalpindi Police hold general parade at Police Lines

Rawalpindi Police on the directives of Inspector General of Police, Punjab Capt. (R) Arif Nawaz on Monday held a general parade at Police Lines to show discipline in police ranks

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Police on the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt. (R) Arif Nawaz on Monday held a general parade at Police Lines to show discipline in police ranks.

According to a police spokesman, smart contingents of the Rawalpindi District Police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force and City Traffic Police presented guard of honour to the Senior Superintendent Police (SSP), Operations Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar.

Superintendent Police (SP), Rawal Division, Akram Khan Niazi, SP Potohar Division, Syed Ali, SP Saddar Division, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, ASPs/SDPOs, DSP Headquarters Raja Tafoor Akhtar and SHOs participated in the general parade.

Speaking on the occasion, the SSP said that it was responsibility of the police to protect lives and properties of the people.

He said that strict action would be taken against those found negligent in performing their duties.