Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Holds Dengue Awareness Walk

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 08:06 PM

Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk

The Rawalpindi Police in collaboration with the Health Department on Tuesday held a walk to create awareness among the public about the Dengue disease

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police in collaboration with the Health Department on Tuesday held a walk to create awareness among the public about the Dengue disease.

The walk was attended by Member of the Punjab Assembly Zaib-un-Nisa, high police officers including Senior Superintendent of Police-Investigation, doctors and civil society members.

According to a police spokesman, the Rawalpindi Police had formed a special team under the supervision of Divisional Superintendent of Police Headquarters for creating public awareness about dengue prevention ways.

The team had been taking measures for dengue prevention and awareness in coordination with the Health Department, the spokesman said.

The participants of the walk sensitized the people that the deadly disease could be prevented through precautions such as keeping homes and workplaces clean; not allowing water to stand anywhere, including roofs, gutters, pots, air coolers, etc, besides use of mosquito repellents and sprays.

Related Topics

Police Dengue Water Civil Society Rawalpindi Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health

JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health

24 minutes ago
 Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key strong ..

Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key stronghold

24 minutes ago
 Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 ..

Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 days to go

24 minutes ago
 IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 ..

IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 and 2025

12 minutes ago
 US 'very close' to soft landing, IMF chief economi ..

US 'very close' to soft landing, IMF chief economist says

13 minutes ago
 US interest rate, election uncertainy hit stock ma ..

US interest rate, election uncertainy hit stock market sentiment

13 minutes ago
US, Europe economies diverge after pandemic as war ..

US, Europe economies diverge after pandemic as war rages

13 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary sets deadline for encroachments re ..

Chief Secretary sets deadline for encroachments removal on labour flats

13 minutes ago
 Car recovered in Sargodha

Car recovered in Sargodha

2 hours ago
 Cameras to be installed in Bahawalpur under Punjab ..

Cameras to be installed in Bahawalpur under Punjab Safe City Project

2 hours ago
 JUI-F chief visits Nasar House to offer condolence ..

JUI-F chief visits Nasar House to offer condolences

2 hours ago
 Scientists urged to produce doable solutions for a ..

Scientists urged to produce doable solutions for agriculture challenges

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan