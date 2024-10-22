Rawalpindi Police Holds Dengue Awareness Walk
Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 08:06 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police in collaboration with the Health Department on Tuesday held a walk to create awareness among the public about the Dengue disease.
The walk was attended by Member of the Punjab Assembly Zaib-un-Nisa, high police officers including Senior Superintendent of Police-Investigation, doctors and civil society members.
According to a police spokesman, the Rawalpindi Police had formed a special team under the supervision of Divisional Superintendent of Police Headquarters for creating public awareness about dengue prevention ways.
The team had been taking measures for dengue prevention and awareness in coordination with the Health Department, the spokesman said.
The participants of the walk sensitized the people that the deadly disease could be prevented through precautions such as keeping homes and workplaces clean; not allowing water to stand anywhere, including roofs, gutters, pots, air coolers, etc, besides use of mosquito repellents and sprays.
