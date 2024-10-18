Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Holds Flag March

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani carried out a flag march in different areas of the city on Friday to express its commitment for ensuring law and order.

The flag march, led by Senior Superintendent of Police - Operations Flight Lieutenant (retd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar, started from the Police Lines and after passing through Mall Road, Rawal Road and Murree Road, culminated at the starting point, a police spokesman said.

Besides, senior high officers, including Superintendent of Police-Security, personnel of District Police, Elite Force and Dolphin Force participated in the march, he added.

The spokesman said the police was fully committed to uphold the rule of law, and protect the lives and property of citizens.

He said no illegal activities would be allowed as Section 144 was in force in Rawalpindi. He warned of strict action in case of illegal assembly, rally or any violation of law. The disruptors of law and order would be dealt with iron hands, he added.

