Rawalpindi Police Impounds 963 Unfit Public Service Vehicles
Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police during its ongoing campaign against unfit public service vehicles (PSVs) have impounded 964 in last 53 days.
A police spokesman, in a statement on Friday, said that during the drive being carried out on the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, route permits and licences of the PSV drivers were also checked.
Besides issuing of challans to some 8032 vehicles, fines amounting to over Rs 8.7 million were imposed on the owners and drivers for violation of law, he added.
The spokesman said legal action was taken against 684 drivers for driving vehicles without licence, while licenses of 27 were canceled for negligence.
About 52 cases were also registered against drivers and owners of public service vehicles, he said, adding action would also be taken against the managers for allowing to run unfit vehicles from their terminals.
Recent Stories
Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series against Australia?
Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vows similar performance in third ..
Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India to ..
From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma tells journalists
Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call
Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..
PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..
Pakistan beat England in Multan Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Catch-up campaign to vaccinate kids under way successfully: DC1 minute ago
-
DG Population chairs meeting11 minutes ago
-
Jewelry worth over 16 crores stolen in Sandra Lahore11 minutes ago
-
PM lauds Pakistan Navy's operation to seize 1.3 tons of narcotics21 minutes ago
-
Fakhar Imam consoles death of Mir Humyan Marri31 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddler arrested31 minutes ago
-
Bilawal- pays tributes to Karsaz martyrs41 minutes ago
-
WSSCM launches recovery operation to address Rs. 13.7 Million in outstanding utility bills41 minutes ago
-
Romina urges climate authority to coordinate with stakeholders for unified climate action41 minutes ago
-
Traffic police arranges traffic rules’ awareness session41 minutes ago
-
From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma tells journalists54 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 conducts awareness walk, seminar on road safety1 hour ago