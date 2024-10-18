Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Impounds 963 Unfit Public Service Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police during its ongoing campaign against unfit public service vehicles (PSVs) have impounded 964 in last 53 days.

A police spokesman, in a statement on Friday, said that during the drive being carried out on the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, route permits and licences of the PSV drivers were also checked.

Besides issuing of challans to some 8032 vehicles, fines amounting to over Rs 8.7 million were imposed on the owners and drivers for violation of law, he added.

The spokesman said legal action was taken against 684 drivers for driving vehicles without licence, while licenses of 27 were canceled for negligence.

About 52 cases were also registered against drivers and owners of public service vehicles, he said, adding action would also be taken against the managers for allowing to run unfit vehicles from their terminals.

