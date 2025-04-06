Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Intensifies Crackdown Against Drug Dealers, Nab 17 More With Over 38.5 Kg Charas

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Rawalpindi Police intensifies crackdown against drug dealers, nab 17 more with over 38.5 kg charas

RAWALPINDI Apr 06 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police have intensified the crackdown against drug dealers and netted 17 more accused, including a lady drug smuggler on Sunday recovering more than 38.5 kilograms charas.

During the last two days, 19 drug suppliers were nabbed from across the district with over 40 kg charas, the police spokesman said.

The New Town Police on Sunday held two accused Imran and Rafiullah,with 5.1 kg and 1.3 kg charas respectively.

Similarly, the Saddar Beroni Police also nabbed two accused Imran and Mumtaz recovering 3.7 kg and 1.7 kg charas from them.

The Ratta Amral Police also recovered 3.3 kg and 2.5 kg charas from accused Haris and Asad respectively.

Likewise, the Pirwadhai Police caught three accused Musarat Bibi, Jahanzeb and Ibrahim with 1.8 kg 2.2 kg and 2 kg of the contraband item respectively.

The Waris Khan Police also arrested two accused Muhammad Shan and Usman on the recovery of 1.55 kg and 1.18 kg respectively from them.

The Bani Police also netted two accused Amjad Noor and Liaquat with 1.382 kg and 1.226 kg charas.

The Rawat, Airport, Kallar Syedan and Chauntra Police recovered 4.48 kg, 1.48 kg, 2.4 kg and 1.52 kg charas from accused Ahsan Saleem, Gulzar, Abdul Rehman and Kamran respectively.

City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, in a statement, said that the police officials were delivering awareness speeches along with distribution of pamphlets in mosques regarding the prevention and harm of drugs.

The crackdown, which was launched as per Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision of a drugs-free Punjab, would continue till the eradication of the menace from the Rawalpindi district.

