Rawalpindi Police Intensify Crackdown Against Drug Dealers
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) In a significant operation, Police have arrested four drug dealers and recovered 05 kg drugs from their possession here on Monday, informed police spokesman.
During course of action, Wah Cantt Police apprehended Raheel and recovered 1.3 kg drugs from his possession.
Similarly, Saddar Barooni Police detained Abdullah and confiscated 1.6 kg drugs from his custody.
While, City Police arrested Irfan and seized 1.5 kg drugs from him.
Following operation, Bani Police nabbed drug dealer Usman and recovered 550 grams of charas from his possession.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police tams and said that all legal procedures will be followed to ensure the perpetrators are properly prosecuted. He emphasized that strict action will be taken against drug traffickers to combat drug-related crimes in the region.
