Rawalpindi Police Launch Pakistan's First Regular School Classes For Transgenders

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) In a major development, the Rawalpindi police have launched regular school classes catering specifically to the transgender population of the city.

The classes, conducted at Islamia Higher Secondary School in Liaquat Bagh, have garnered support from the district administration and the Education Department.

A spokesperson for the Rawalpindi police told media on Wednesday that 52 transgender individuals had been enrolled in these special classes, emphasizing the significance of providing education as a fundamental right.

This initiative is aligned with the broader efforts of the Rawalpindi police, which recently established Pakistan's inaugural Transgender Protection Center, he added.

The spokesperson highlighted the multifaceted approach of the Transgender Protection Center, which extends beyond education.

The center has successfully created employment opportunities for over 100 transgender individuals, offering them dignified work. This holistic approach is not only empowering the transgender community but also challenging societal norms.

The Rawalpindi police's pioneering step is expected to set a commendable example for other institutions and communities across Pakistan. By prioritizing education and inclusivity, they are actively contributing to the creation of a more just and equitable society. The initiative aligns with global efforts to promote diversity, ensuring that everyone, regardless of gender identity, has equal access to opportunities, ultimately fostering a society where all individuals can thrive.

