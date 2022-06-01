UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Police Launches Grand Operation Amid Armed Scuffle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2022 | 12:43 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police has launched a grand operation after a firing incident occurred between private housing societies in Chauntra and Chakri area of Police Station here on Tuesday.

According to the Police Spokesman, a heavy contingent of Elite Commandos, District Police took part in the police operation.

However, the suspects also opened fire on the raiding police party, during which 34 suspects, including one injured, were arrested.

The injured accused Owais has been shifted to hospital whereas evidence has been collected from the spot.

City Police Officer Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said zero tolerance policy would be ensured against land mafia.

He said strict action would be taken against those involved in killing of innocent people and spreading terror.

