Rawalpindi Police Make Foolproof Security Arrangements For Christmas

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Rawalpindi Police make foolproof security arrangements for Christmas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday made foolproof arrangements with over 5,500 personnel deployed across the district for the Quaid-e-Azam birthday and Christmas celebrations.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, in a statement, said maintaining law and order in the city and protecting the lives and property of the people was the top priority of police.

Some 25 points, including city entrances, special pickets, public places, parks, and churches and cemeteries of the Christian community were manned by the policemen to cope with any untoward situation, he added.

All the senior police officers remained in the field to monitor security arrangements, the CPO said.

He said the Elite Force commandos, Dolphin Force and special teams of respective police stations carried out patrolling duties.

