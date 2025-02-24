Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Make Foolproof Security Arrangements For Champion Trophy Match

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Rawalpindi Police make foolproof security arrangements for Champion Trophy match

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Monday made foolproof security arrangements for the Champion Trophy cricket match being played between New Zealand and Bangladesh here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to a police spokesman, the security arrangements were made in coordination with the Pakistan Army, Rangers and other security agencies.

“Over 5,000 police personnel along with more than 350 cops of Traffic Police are performing security duties,” the spokesman said.

“Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfraz Alpa and City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani along with other high officers are in the field to supervise the arrangements,” he added.

Special police teams including Dolphin Force and Elite Force personnel were deployed around the stadium and its surroundings, the spokesman said.

A special control room, he added, had been set up to monitor the stadium and its surroundings, and the entire city through Safe City and other CCTV cameras.

He said expert marksmen were deployed on the rooftops around the stadium and the route of teams.

The spokesman further said that the fans were allowed to enter the stadium through a walk-through gate and full body search.

They were also not allowed to enter the stadium with power banks, hands-frees, air pods, food and drink, he added.

The spokesman said the fans were not allowed to park their vehicles other than the allocated places.

