Rawalpindi Police Make Foolproof Security Arrangements For Champion Trophy Match
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2025 | 06:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Monday made foolproof security arrangements for the Champion Trophy cricket match being played between New Zealand and Bangladesh here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
According to a police spokesman, the security arrangements were made in coordination with the Pakistan Army, Rangers and other security agencies.
“Over 5,000 police personnel along with more than 350 cops of Traffic Police are performing security duties,” the spokesman said.
“Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfraz Alpa and City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani along with other high officers are in the field to supervise the arrangements,” he added.
Special police teams including Dolphin Force and Elite Force personnel were deployed around the stadium and its surroundings, the spokesman said.
A special control room, he added, had been set up to monitor the stadium and its surroundings, and the entire city through Safe City and other CCTV cameras.
He said expert marksmen were deployed on the rooftops around the stadium and the route of teams.
The spokesman further said that the fans were allowed to enter the stadium through a walk-through gate and full body search.
They were also not allowed to enter the stadium with power banks, hands-frees, air pods, food and drink, he added.
The spokesman said the fans were not allowed to park their vehicles other than the allocated places.
Recent Stories
ADGM completes Al Reem Island integration, adding over 1,100 entities to its jur ..
Emirates Energy Award: A platform to promote global sustainability, clean energy
HSBC to open first Centre of Excellence in Al Ain
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Panama
Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BACK, and This Isn't Just Another ..
Flydubai reports strongest financial results in its 15-year history
Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at Jafza, driving regional food se ..
Saud bin Saqr receives Executive Vice Chairman of Radisson Hotel Group
AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in Abu Dhabi
DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly
Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Authority’s strategic plan 2025- ..
Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai with cooling services
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Police recruitment process for Police constables is underway54 seconds ago
-
Rawalpindi Police make foolproof security arrangements for Champion Trophy match1 minute ago
-
Secretary Farid Ahmad launches GB Tree Plantation Drive11 minutes ago
-
PM to visit Uzbekistan on Tuesday11 minutes ago
-
MNSUA orgainzes seminar on youth resilience, countering extremism11 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal visited rural areas to review the implementation of the ..11 minutes ago
-
Killer of child among three POs arrested in Multan11 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall to lash Pakistan this week11 minutes ago
-
No cost to Punjab govt for biker lane colour: Azma21 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness21 minutes ago
-
Health minister announces state-of-the-art eye units across province21 minutes ago
-
NP’s Chief Dr. Malik calls on CM Bugti21 minutes ago