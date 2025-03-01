Rawalpindi Police make special security arrangements for Ramazan

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani have made special security arrangements for holy month of Ramazan, which is going to begin on Sunday.

A police spokesman, in a statement on Saturday, said more than 2000 officers and personnel would perform security duties for mosques, Imambargahs and markets.

Mobiles of police stations, along with Dolphins and Mohafiz teams would do special patrolling, while strict security arrangements would be ensured during the hours of Sehar and Iftar, he added.

The spokesman said over 250 police officers and personnel had been deployed for the security of eight Ramazan Sahulat Bazaars at Allama Iqbal Park, Haideri Chowk and Chohar Model Bazaar in Rawalpindi; Deen Plaza Taxila; Chak Beli Khan; Hayat Sir Road Gujar Khan; Kahuta Bazar; and Mureed Chowk Kallar Syedan.

Besides special patrolling, snap checking would be ensured in all the cities across the district, he added.

As per the CPO’s directives, all the senior officers would remain in the field to personally monitor the measures for the security and safety of citizens, the spokesman said.

The security measures being taken by the police were to protect the lives & property of citizens and ensure their convenience, besides maintaining law and order during the holy month, he added.