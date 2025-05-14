Rawalpindi Police, Mega Pharmacy & Shaheen Lab Sign MoU For Discounted Medicines, Tests
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 10:59 PM
The Rawalpindi Region Police on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mega Pharmacy & Shaheen Lab and Diagnostic Center for providing significant discounts on medicines and laboratory tests families of martyrs, ghazis and serving and retired officers and personnel of the police department
Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa inked the MoU, while Mega Pharmacy & Shaheen Lab Chief Executive Rana Habibullah was present on the occasion.
Under the MoU, a 10 percent discount would be provided on all medicines for the families of police martyrs and serving employees at Mega Pharmacy, and a 100 percent discount on all laboratory tests for families of police martyrs and a 40 percent discount for serving employees at Shaheen Lab, an RPO spokesman said.
RPO Alpa, on the occasion, said the agreement was an important step towards improving the medical facilities of police personnel and their families.
He said, "We value the sacrifices of the families of our martyrs and the serving and retired personnel, and these MoUs are another source of convenience, honour and welfare for them.”
Rana Habibullah, Chief Executive of Mega Pharmacy and Shaheen Lab, appreciated the services of the police force and termed the partnership part of the social responsibility of his organization.
He assured that he would continue to fully cooperate in providing quality and reliable medical services to the police personnel.
“This agreement is not only a revolutionary step in the provision of medical facilities to the police personnel but is also an excellent example of mutual cooperation and coordination between public and private institutions,” he added.
