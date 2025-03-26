Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Nab 11 Criminals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Rawalpindi Police nab 11 criminals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police continued its operations against criminal elements on Wednesday and held 11 accused, including drug peddlers, illegal arms owners and Tenancy Act violators.

According to the police spokesman, the Ratta Amral Police nabbed accused Jahangir with 1.45 kilograms charas, while the Taxila Police recovered 1.16 kg of the contraband item from accused Yasir.

Similarly, the Ratta Amral Police recovered a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from accused Ali Haider, while the Taxila Police held accused Zubair and Fakhruddin with a 30-bore pistol and a knife respectively. The Kallar Syedan Police also recovered a knife from accused Arsalan.

Meanwhile, during search operations in different areas, five accused, including Adnan, Ibrahim, Ahsan Jamil, Mehar Ali and Hidayat Azam, were taken into custody for violation of the Tenancy Act.

