Rawalpindi Police Nab 12 Criminals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during operations against criminal elements arrested 12 accused including drug peddlers, illegal arms owners and a cattle thief.

According to the police spokesman, the Wah Cantt Police nabbed accused Faisal with 1.64 kilograms charas while the Wah Saddar Police recovered 600 grams of the contraband item from accused Khalid.

Likewise, the Naseerabad Police arrested accused Abbas with 260 grams of ice and a 30-bore pistol, and Wajahat with a 30-bore pistol.

Similarly, the Sadiqabad Police netted two accused Waqar and Usman with a 30-bore pistol each. The Morgah Police also held two accused Ismail and Umar Tariq recovering a 30- bore pistol each from them.

The Taxila, Sadar Beruni and Dhamial Police recovered a 30- bore pistol each from accused Ziaullah, Anzar Gul and Junaid.

Meanwhile, the Kallar Syedan Police arrested Nazir involved in cattle theft. A stolen cow worth over Rs 250,000 was also recovered from his possession.

