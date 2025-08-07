Rawalpindi Police nab 12 law breakers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police in operations against law breakers detained 12 accused for drug and liquor selling, having illegal arms and violating Tenancy Act.

According to the police spokesman, the Wah Saddar Police detained arrested an accused recovering 1.56 kilograms of charas.

Similarly, the R A Bazaar Police also nabbed an accused with 40 litres of liquor while the Gujar Khan Police held two accused on the recovery of 20 litres of liquor.

Likewise, the Kallar Syedan and New Town Police detained two suspects with 10 litres of liquor each, while the Civil Lines Police recovered two bottles of liquor from an accused.

The Westridge Police also caught an accused with illegal arms and ammunition.

Meanwhile, the Naseerabad Police took two persons into custody for violating the Tenancy Act during a search operation.