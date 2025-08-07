Rawalpindi Police Nab 12 Law Breakers
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police in operations against law breakers detained 12 accused for drug and liquor selling, having illegal arms and violating Tenancy Act.
According to the police spokesman, the Wah Saddar Police detained arrested an accused recovering 1.56 kilograms of charas.
Similarly, the R A Bazaar Police also nabbed an accused with 40 litres of liquor while the Gujar Khan Police held two accused on the recovery of 20 litres of liquor.
Likewise, the Kallar Syedan and New Town Police detained two suspects with 10 litres of liquor each, while the Civil Lines Police recovered two bottles of liquor from an accused.
The Westridge Police also caught an accused with illegal arms and ammunition.
Meanwhile, the Naseerabad Police took two persons into custody for violating the Tenancy Act during a search operation.
Recent Stories
UAE participates in commemoration of 78th anniversary of Pakistan's Independence ..
DP World expands vehicle capacity at Jebel Ali to meet surging demand
Sharjah Ruler establishes, organises Family and Community Council
AED 3.25 billion in real estate transactions in Ajman during July 2025
The Wait is Finally Over – realme GT 7 Brings the Ultimate Flagship Killer to ..
Emirates-XRG's Christen finishes fourth in disrupted Tour de Pologne stage 3
Shanghai airports, cruise ports experience summer travel boom
EGA, ENEC deliver first aluminium produced with carbon-free nuclear energy
UAE President arrives in Russia on official visit
Shamma bint Mohammed visits leading community-based institutions in Tokyo
RAKEZ, Rana Group to set up Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub in Ras Al Khaimah
Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lah ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Maritime Minister urges port-city journalists to champion blue economy awareness1 minute ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 12 law breakers1 minute ago
-
Pakistan steps up climate action, needs urban reforms: Expert1 minute ago
-
CJP reaffirms commitment to strengthening District Judiciary and Legal Infrastructure11 minutes ago
-
2 proclaimed offenders arrested11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology21 minutes ago
-
Rally organizes to mark Independence Day celebrations, SSP distributes flowers to students21 minutes ago
-
Dera wears festive look as Independence Day draws near21 minutes ago
-
Illegal pesticide sales, accused arrested21 minutes ago
-
Superfruit Mangoes best natural source to heal various human deficiencies, boost immunity, says nutr ..21 minutes ago
-
SCN, SRSP urge action against deforestation in KP21 minutes ago
-
UNHCR urges Pakistan to exempt Afghans with international protection needs from involuntary return21 minutes ago