Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Nab 12 Law Breakers

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Rawalpindi Police nab 12 law breakers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police in operations against law breakers detained 12 accused for drug and liquor selling, having illegal arms and violating Tenancy Act.

According to the police spokesman, the Wah Saddar Police detained arrested an accused recovering 1.56 kilograms of charas.

Similarly, the R A Bazaar Police also nabbed an accused with 40 litres of liquor while the Gujar Khan Police held two accused on the recovery of 20 litres of liquor.

Likewise, the Kallar Syedan and New Town Police detained two suspects with 10 litres of liquor each, while the Civil Lines Police recovered two bottles of liquor from an accused.

The Westridge Police also caught an accused with illegal arms and ammunition.

Meanwhile, the Naseerabad Police took two persons into custody for violating the Tenancy Act during a search operation.

Recent Stories

UAE participates in commemoration of 78th annivers ..

UAE participates in commemoration of 78th anniversary of Pakistan's Independence ..

48 seconds ago
 DP World expands vehicle capacity at Jebel Ali to ..

DP World expands vehicle capacity at Jebel Ali to meet surging demand

57 seconds ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes, organises Family and Co ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes, organises Family and Community Council

1 minute ago
 AED 3.25 billion in real estate transactions in Aj ..

AED 3.25 billion in real estate transactions in Ajman during July 2025

16 minutes ago
 The Wait is Finally Over – realme GT 7 Brings th ..

The Wait is Finally Over – realme GT 7 Brings the Ultimate Flagship Killer to ..

22 minutes ago
 Emirates-XRG's Christen finishes fourth in disrupt ..

Emirates-XRG's Christen finishes fourth in disrupted Tour de Pologne stage 3

31 minutes ago
Shanghai airports, cruise ports experience summer ..

Shanghai airports, cruise ports experience summer travel boom

31 minutes ago
 EGA, ENEC deliver first aluminium produced with ca ..

EGA, ENEC deliver first aluminium produced with carbon-free nuclear energy

46 minutes ago
 UAE President arrives in Russia on official visit

UAE President arrives in Russia on official visit

46 minutes ago
 Shamma bint Mohammed visits leading community-base ..

Shamma bint Mohammed visits leading community-based institutions in Tokyo

46 minutes ago
 RAKEZ, Rana Group to set up Erisha Smart Manufactu ..

RAKEZ, Rana Group to set up Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub in Ras Al Khaimah

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Ur ..

Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lah ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan