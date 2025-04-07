Rawalpindi Police Nab 14 Criminals
Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2025 | 08:19 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Monday continued operations against criminal elements and netted 14 accused including liquor suppliers, illegal arms owners, and gamblers.
According to the police spokesman, six accused were taken into custody with 80 litres of liquor.
The Civil Lines Police nabbed two accused Majid and Zeeshan with 60 litres of liquor. The Bani Police also arrested three accused Altaf, Sikandar and Imran recovering 15 litres of liquor from them.
The Airport Police held accused Akmal and recovered 5 litres of liquor from him.
Likewise, four accused were held for having illegal weapons and ammunition. The Race Course, Wah Saddar, Kahuta and Kallar Syedan Police recovered a 30-bore pistol each from accused Ghulam Murtaza, Naseerullah, Abdul Wahab and Hassan Abbas respectively.
Meanwhile, the Gujar Khan Police caught red handed four accused Basit, Khalid, Shahroz and Subhan for gambling on cards. Besides the amount at stake of Rs 2,400, three mobiles and playing cards were recovered from the accused.
