Rawalpindi Police nab 14 law breakers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police in operations across the district on Friday nabbed 14 law breakers, including drug and liquor suppliers, illegal arms owners, gamblers and Tenancy Act violators.

According to a police spokesman, six suspects were taken into custody from the areas of Taxila, Ganjmandi, New Town and Pirwadhai police stations with 1.

46 kilograms charas, 69 liters of alcohol, and weapons along with ammunition.

Similarly, the Bani Police conducted a search operation in their area and detained three persons for violation of the Tenancy Act.

Likewise, the Kahuta Police caught five accused red handed while gambling on cards, with the stake money of Rs 15,000 and three mobile phones.