Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Nab 14 Law Breakers

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Rawalpindi Police nab 14 law breakers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police in operations across the district on Friday nabbed 14 law breakers, including drug and liquor suppliers, illegal arms owners, gamblers and Tenancy Act violators.

According to a police spokesman, six suspects were taken into custody from the areas of Taxila, Ganjmandi, New Town and Pirwadhai police stations with 1.

46 kilograms charas, 69 liters of alcohol, and weapons along with ammunition.

Similarly, the Bani Police conducted a search operation in their area and detained three persons for violation of the Tenancy Act.

Likewise, the Kahuta Police caught five accused red handed while gambling on cards, with the stake money of Rs 15,000 and three mobile phones.

Recent Stories

AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with o ..

AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al H ..

Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi

2 hours ago
 Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of P ..

Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..

3 hours ago
 ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Gen ..

ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2

4 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

4 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliament ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India

4 hours ago
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper report ..

23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers

5 hours ago
 Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as N ..

Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..

5 hours ago
 Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for ..

Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..

5 hours ago
 SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financi ..

SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme

5 hours ago
 PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Lif ..

PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign

5 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I ser ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan