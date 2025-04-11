Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Nab 16 Criminals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2025 | 06:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday continued operations against criminal elements across the district and arrested 16 accused including liquor suppliers, illegal arms owners and gamblers.

According to the spokesman, four accused were nabbed with 150 litres of liquor. The New Town Police recovered 100 litres of liquor from accused Saleem, while the Bani Police held accused Nadeem with 30 litres of the commodity.

Similarly the Waris Khan and Ganjmandi Police caught accused Imran and Zeeshan respectively recovering 12 litres and 8 litres of the liquor.

Likewise, five suspects were captured for having weapons and ammunition. The Sadiqabad, Wah Saddar, and Dhamial Police recovered a 30-bore pistol each from accused Ikram, Kashif and Arsalan respectively.

The Taxila Police also held two accused Javed and Waheed with a 30-bore pistol each. Meanwhile, the Waris Khan Police caught seven accused red-handed for gambling on cards with amount at stake Rs55,300 and five mobile phones. The arrested accused included Shahzeb, Moin, Kamran Khan, Abdul Rehman, Wasim, Sajid and Omar.

