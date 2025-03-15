Rawalpindi Police Nab 18 Criminals; Recover 4.5 Kg Charas, 25 Litres Liquor
Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2025 | 04:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Saturday continued the crackdown against criminals and arrested 18 accused including drug peddlers, liquor suppliers and illegal arms owners.
Besides illegal weapons with ammunition, more than 4.5 kilograms charas and 25 litres of liquor were recovered from the criminals, the police spokesman said.
The City Police nabbed accused Aamir recovering 1.4 kg charas from him and Shafiq with 520 grams of the contraband item.
Similarly the Race Course Police recovered 1.1 kg charas from accused Ehtesham and the Rawat Police held accused Shahid with 540 grams of the contraband item.
The Wah Saddar Police also caught two accused, including Umar with 700 grams and Faizan with 600 grams charas.
Likewise the Airport Police netted two accused Adnan and Suleman with 10 litres and 5 litres of liquor respectively, while the Dhamial Police recovered 10 litres of liquor from accused Farhan.
Meanwhile, nine suspects were held during operations against illegal arms owners.
The Gujar Khan Police recovered a 30-bore pistol with ammunition each from accused Hassan and Zeeshan, while the R A Bazaar Police also caught two accused Sarfaraz and Shehryar with a 30-bore pistol each.
The Naseerabad Police recovered a Kalashnikov from accused Saifullah and Khan Nawaz, while the Airport, Waris Khan and Sadiqabad nabbed accused Mohiul islam, Muhammad Ali and Muzammil respectively with a 30-bore pistol each.
Recent Stories
Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..
IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, leaders of tomorrow, pioneers of ..
Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president
Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to providing support ..
Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today
T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock horns tomorrow
S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook
UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan
China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation
Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces Islam
Chinese scientists conduct detection experiment on Antarctic ice cap
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 18 criminals; recover 4.5 kg charas, 25 litres liquor6 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi given additional charge as MD of National Police Foundation6 minutes ago
-
Ahsan terms Cancer Care Hospital Raiwind model of dedication, excellence26 minutes ago
-
CEO Education stresses empowering students with knowledge, info-tech26 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi vows action against terrorism, railways reforms36 minutes ago
-
President Gilani desires greater cooperation with Czech Republic46 minutes ago
-
Police conduct search operation in Dhoke Khala Khan46 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad joins officers for Iftar at G-14 checkpoint46 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq reviews security plan for Ramadan, orders strict measures46 minutes ago
-
Wah Police arrest accused for bogus call on Helpline 1546 minutes ago
-
Pakistan for tangible, effective steps to address rising tide of Islamophobia46 minutes ago
-
Drug supplier gets 9 years imprisonment46 minutes ago