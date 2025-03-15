Rawalpindi Police nab 18 criminals; recover 4.5 kg charas, 25 litres liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Saturday continued the crackdown against criminals and arrested 18 accused including drug peddlers, liquor suppliers and illegal arms owners.

Besides illegal weapons with ammunition, more than 4.5 kilograms charas and 25 litres of liquor were recovered from the criminals, the police spokesman said.

The City Police nabbed accused Aamir recovering 1.4 kg charas from him and Shafiq with 520 grams of the contraband item.

Similarly the Race Course Police recovered 1.1 kg charas from accused Ehtesham and the Rawat Police held accused Shahid with 540 grams of the contraband item.

The Wah Saddar Police also caught two accused, including Umar with 700 grams and Faizan with 600 grams charas.

Likewise the Airport Police netted two accused Adnan and Suleman with 10 litres and 5 litres of liquor respectively, while the Dhamial Police recovered 10 litres of liquor from accused Farhan.

Meanwhile, nine suspects were held during operations against illegal arms owners.

The Gujar Khan Police recovered a 30-bore pistol with ammunition each from accused Hassan and Zeeshan, while the R A Bazaar Police also caught two accused Sarfaraz and Shehryar with a 30-bore pistol each.

The Naseerabad Police recovered a Kalashnikov from accused Saifullah and Khan Nawaz, while the Airport, Waris Khan and Sadiqabad nabbed accused Mohiul islam, Muhammad Ali and Muzammil respectively with a 30-bore pistol each.