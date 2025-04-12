Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Nab 18 Outlaws

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2025 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during operations against outlaws arrested 18 accused, including four liquor suppliers, 12 illegal arms owners and two proclaimed offenders.

According to the police spokesman, four accused were held with 40 litres of liquor. The Bani Police arrested two accused Mujeeb and Najibullah with 20 litres of liquor. The Chaklala Police also recovered 20 litres of liquor from two accused Amir Shahzad and Sajid.

Similarly, 12 accused were arrested during operations against illegal arms possession.

The Rawat Police nabbed four accused Zar Muhammad, Khalil, Safdar and Ahsan Saleem recovering a 30 bore pistol from all of them.

The Ganjmandi Police also caught two accused Abdul Sattar with a 30-bore pistol and Umar with a dagger.

Likewise, the Sadiqabad, Chaklala, Wah Saddar, Gujar Khan, Jatli Police and Khuta Police held accused Bilal, Iftikhar, Noman, Mamoon, Ikram and Awais respectively on the recovery of a 30-bore pistol from them.

Meanwhile the Bani Police managed to nab two proclaimed offenders Muhammad Ikram and Zahoor wanted in the cases of attempted kidnapping and rape, and breach of trust.

