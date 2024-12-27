Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Nab 20 Law Breakers

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2024 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday held some 20 law breakers involved in different criminal activities from across the district.

According to a police spokesman, the Wah Cantt Police arrested accused Inam and Asif with 1.72 kilograms and 960 grams hashish respectively, while Mandra Police recovered 560 grams hashish from accused Waheed .

Likewise, the Gujar Khan Police recovered 8 litres of liquor from accused Farid Ahmed and the Civil Lines Police held accused Akhtar with 5 litres of liquor.

Similarly, the Wah Cantt Police arrested accused Asif on the recovery of a 30 bore pistol, while Gujar Khan Police recovered 65 kites and a string from accused Daniyal Wajid.

Meanwhlie, the Wah Cantt Police nabbed two accused involved in theft incidents with the stolen money of Rs. 15,000. The arrested accused were identified as Khadim and Safeer.

The Westridge Police held 10 accused for gambling on cards, with the stake amount of Rs 17,500 and nine mobile phones. The arrested accused included Hamza, Manzoor, Aleem, Abdul Shakoor, Tariq, Tauqir, Imran, Mahram, Zulfiqar and Rab Nawaz.

The Chakri Police arrested accused Khalil-ur-Rehman for calling 15 that two persons had fled after snatching his mobile and wallet at gunpoint, while no such incident had occurred.

