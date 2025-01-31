Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Nab 3 Accused With Over 2,300 Kites

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during their ongoing operations against kite flyers and sellers, arrested five accused with over 2,300 kites and 73 strings on Thursday.

Following the directives of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, the police vigorously continued the drive against both the kite sellers, a police spokesman said.

The Westridge Police, he said, nabbed accused Ikram on the recovery of 1,500 kites and 30 strings from him, while the Airport Police recovered 480 kites and 38 strings from accused Niaz.

Similarly, the R A Bazaar Police held accused Youhan Yousuf with 200 kites and 2 strings and the Wah Cantt Police captured accused Moeez Aamir with 48 kites and 3 strings.

Likewise, the Dhamial Police recovered 110 kites from the accused Danish.

The spokesman urged the citizens to fulfill their social and legal responsibility, and play their role in preventing kite flying and aerial firing, adding that the kite flying had been declared a non-bailable offence punishable by 3 to 7 years imprisonment.

