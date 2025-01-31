Rawalpindi Police Nab 3 Accused With Over 2,300 Kites
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during their ongoing operations against kite flyers and sellers, arrested five accused with over 2,300 kites and 73 strings on Thursday.
Following the directives of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, the police vigorously continued the drive against both the kite sellers, a police spokesman said.
The Westridge Police, he said, nabbed accused Ikram on the recovery of 1,500 kites and 30 strings from him, while the Airport Police recovered 480 kites and 38 strings from accused Niaz.
Similarly, the R A Bazaar Police held accused Youhan Yousuf with 200 kites and 2 strings and the Wah Cantt Police captured accused Moeez Aamir with 48 kites and 3 strings.
Likewise, the Dhamial Police recovered 110 kites from the accused Danish.
The spokesman urged the citizens to fulfill their social and legal responsibility, and play their role in preventing kite flying and aerial firing, adding that the kite flying had been declared a non-bailable offence punishable by 3 to 7 years imprisonment.
Recent Stories
Ali Khan Tareen and Kieron Pollard Invest in Cricket Footwear Brand ME+U to Revo ..
DGR leads delegation to Oman for talks on education, culture, heritage
Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhance emirate’s position as glob ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru on Independence Day
UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over victims of stampede ..
Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direct flights to Addis Ababa
TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Studies sign agreement
Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in 2024
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees
China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February
More Stories From Pakistan
-
74 road schemes approved by Sugarcane Development Cess Committee7 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 3 accused with over 2,300 kites7 minutes ago
-
Three killed in Swabi7 minutes ago
-
CM announces key developments for South Waziristan7 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter held, 2-member thieves gang busted8 minutes ago
-
SHO arrested for torturing elderly man8 minutes ago
-
PBM's future strategies, welfare initiatives reviewed17 minutes ago
-
KP Governor criticizes PTI for neglecting province, calls for Federal attention17 minutes ago
-
Minister for Human Rights chairs meeting of Administrative Committee for Diyat, Arsh and Daman Fund17 minutes ago
-
Three get death penalty in 2020 Gujar Khan triple murder case17 minutes ago
-
Experts call for tweaking laws handling cases of missing children17 minutes ago
-
All resources should be used to eradicate polio campaign:Tahir Sangi17 minutes ago