Rawalpindi Police nab 3 drug peddlers, 7 liquor suppliers

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday continued operations against criminal elements, and arrested three drug peddlers with over 5 kilograms charas and seven other accused with 60 litres of liquor.

According to the police spokesman, the Ratta Amral Police recovered 2.2 kg charas from accused Zubair, while the Jatli Police held accused Ehtesham with 1.7 kg of the contraband item.

Similarly, the Gujar Khan Police nabbed accused Showki alias Saji recovering 1.14 kg charas from his possession.

During actions against liquor suppliers, the City and Kahuta Police netted accused Adil and Ijaz respectively with 10 litres of liquor each.

Likewise, the R A Bazar Police held four accused including Arsalan with 10 litres, Ghulam Abbas and Arsalan Bashir with 8 litres each, and Shehryar with 15 liters of liquor.

Similarly, the Bani Police recovered 5 litres of liquor from accused Shahzeb.

Meanwhile, the Cantt Police arrested accused Ehsan-ul-Haq with a 30 bore pistol, while the Naseerabad Police recovered a dagger from accused Rakib. The Airport Police also held two accused Irfanullah and Danish with an iron mace and a dagger respectively.