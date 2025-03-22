Rawalpindi police nab 4 drug peddlers, 6 illegal arms owners

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Saturday continued operations against criminal elements and arrested 10 accused, including four drug peddlers and six illegal arms owners.

According to the police spokesman, the New Town Police nabbed two accused Shahid and Shoaib Iqbal with 2.2 kg and 1.28 kg charas respectively.

Likewise the Civil Lines Police recovered 1.

5 kg charas from accused Qasim, and the Jatli Police held accused Ghulam Murtaza with 525 grams of the contraband item.

Meanwhile, six accused were netted from different areas for having illegal arms and ammunition. The New Town Police recovered a 30-bore pistol each from accused Shamoon Liaquat and Majeed.

Similarly, the Civil Lines Police also held two accused Shiraz Maqsood and Abdul Wahab, while the Wah Saddar and Dhamail Police caught accused Mohsin and Owais respectively recovering a 30-bore pistol each from them.