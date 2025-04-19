Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Nab 6 Drug Suppliers, Recover 4.5 Kg Charas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Rawalpindi Police nab 6 drug suppliers, recover 4.5 kg charas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Saturday continued operations against drug suppliers and arrested six accused recovering more than 4.5 kg charas from them.

According to the police spokesman, the City Police nabbed accused Hassan Ali with 1.42 kg charas, while the Waris Khan Police recovered 850 grams of the contraband item from accused Mobeen.

Similarly, the R A Bazaar Police held two accused Aman Thomas and Nabil Shahzad on the recovery of 700 grams and 800 grams charas from their possession respectively.

Likewise, the Race Course and Wah Saddar Police also recovered 520 grams and 500 grams charas from accused Dilawar and Noman respectively.

Meanwhile, six accused were netted from different areas for having illegal arms and ammunition.

The Sadiqabad and Saddar Beroni Police captured accused Maysam and Yasir respectively recovering a 30-bore pistol each from them.

The Gujar Khan Police also recovered a 30-bore pistol each from two accused Ehsan and Bilal.

Similarly, the Civil Lines Police caught accused Jibran with a 9-mm pistol, while the Taxila Police recovered a 222-bore rifle from accused Ismail.

