Rawalpindi Police Nab 7 Outlaws

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Rawalpindi Police nab 7 outlaws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during operations against outlaws arrested seven accused, including drug peddlers, illegal arm owners and a kite seller.

According to the police spokesman, the Wah Saddar Police held two accused Tanveer and Usman, recovering 1.6 kilograms and 800 grams of charas from them respectively.

Similarly, accused Tayyab was nabbed by the Pirwadhai Police with 600 grams of the contraband item.

Likewise, three suspects were captured for possessing illegal arms. Accused Ehsanullah was held by the New Town Police, Yasir by the Taxila Police and Mubeen by the Mandera Police with a 30-bore pistol each along with ammunition.

Meanwhile, the Gujar Khan Police arrested accused Arsalan with 140 kites.

