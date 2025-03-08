Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Nab 7 Outlaws

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during actions across the district on Saturday held seven outlaws, including illegal arm owners, a liquor supplier and a kite seller.

According to the police spokesman, the Sadiqabad Police nabbed two accused Atif and Rameez recovering a 30-bore pistol with ammunition each from them.

Similarly, the Ganjmandi and Wah Cantt Police also recovered a 30-bore pistol each from accused Hayatullah and Gulfraz respectively.

Likewise, the Morgah Police arrested the accused Hamza with a knife, while the Rawat Police recovered 10 litres of liquor from the accused Shahzeb.

Meanwhile, the Waris Khan Police held the accused Noman with 10 kites and strings.

