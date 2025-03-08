Rawalpindi Police Nab 7 Outlaws
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 05:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during actions across the district on Saturday held seven outlaws, including illegal arm owners, a liquor supplier and a kite seller.
According to the police spokesman, the Sadiqabad Police nabbed two accused Atif and Rameez recovering a 30-bore pistol with ammunition each from them.
Similarly, the Ganjmandi and Wah Cantt Police also recovered a 30-bore pistol each from accused Hayatullah and Gulfraz respectively.
Likewise, the Morgah Police arrested the accused Hamza with a knife, while the Rawat Police recovered 10 litres of liquor from the accused Shahzeb.
Meanwhile, the Waris Khan Police held the accused Noman with 10 kites and strings.
Recent Stories
OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people
OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership
General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of ..
China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high
Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023
Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek
Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..
QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025
UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown against unhealthy food continues6 minutes ago
-
CCPO reviews police performance6 minutes ago
-
7 dead, 1576 injured 1337 RTCs in Punjab6 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses remission of sentence for prisoners6 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 7 outlaws6 minutes ago
-
Beautiful Iftar Party held at Begum Nusrat Bhutto park in Sukkur16 minutes ago
-
4 drug dealers held with 1.5 kg heroin, 2.532 kg charas16 minutes ago
-
AIOU Reaffirms Commitment to Women’s Empowerment through Education16 minutes ago
-
Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 19 road traffic accidents26 minutes ago
-
English society hosts event on Int'l Women's Day26 minutes ago
-
Police arrested two drug peddlers with drugs26 minutes ago
-
Cop Irtafa Ali injured in Airport Police area shootout dies26 minutes ago