Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Nab 7 Outlaws

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2025 | 08:33 PM

Rawalpindi Police nab 7 outlaws

The Rawalpindi Police on Monday continued the crackdown against outlaws and arrested seven accused, including three drug peddlers, two liquor suppliers and two illegal arms owners

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Monday continued the crackdown against outlaws and arrested seven accused, including three drug peddlers, two liquor suppliers and two illegal arms owners.

According to the police spokesman, the Ratta Amral Police nabbed accused Suleman recovering 2.

2 kg charas from him, while the City Police recovered 2.1 kg of the contraband item from accused Shah Jahan. Likewise, R A Bazar Police arrested accused Shahroz with 700 grams charas.

Similarly, the Taxila and Jatli Police caught accused Muhammad Ali and Ali Haider with a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition each.

The Waris Khan and Cantt Police recovered 6 litres of liquor each from accused Safdar and Shehryar.

Recent Stories

Attempt to kidnap CTD official foiled by public in ..

Attempt to kidnap CTD official foiled by public in Bannu

2 minutes ago
 Notorious drug dealer arrested

Notorious drug dealer arrested

2 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police nab 7 outlaws

Rawalpindi Police nab 7 outlaws

2 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore

Partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore

2 minutes ago
 Asif Afridi ruled out of National T20 Cup

Asif Afridi ruled out of National T20 Cup

7 seconds ago
 ASCFO screened 350,000 children in one year

ASCFO screened 350,000 children in one year

2 minutes ago
Is Virat Kohli going to withdraw T20I retirement?

Is Virat Kohli going to withdraw T20I retirement?

35 minutes ago
 Belarus to adopt housing construction program for ..

Belarus to adopt housing construction program for 2026-2030 soon

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s trade deficit declines in FY24: Jam K ..

Pakistan’s trade deficit declines in FY24: Jam Kamal Khan

9 seconds ago
 Gujar Khan Police arrest PO wanted in 2011 double ..

Gujar Khan Police arrest PO wanted in 2011 double murder case

14 minutes ago
 Anti-dengue spray conducted at CPWB center

Anti-dengue spray conducted at CPWB center

14 minutes ago
 Over 144,000 family capital deposits opened in Bel ..

Over 144,000 family capital deposits opened in Belarus

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan