Rawalpindi Police Nab 7 Outlaws
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2025 | 08:33 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Monday continued the crackdown against outlaws and arrested seven accused, including three drug peddlers, two liquor suppliers and two illegal arms owners.
According to the police spokesman, the Ratta Amral Police nabbed accused Suleman recovering 2.
2 kg charas from him, while the City Police recovered 2.1 kg of the contraband item from accused Shah Jahan. Likewise, R A Bazar Police arrested accused Shahroz with 700 grams charas.
Similarly, the Taxila and Jatli Police caught accused Muhammad Ali and Ali Haider with a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition each.
The Waris Khan and Cantt Police recovered 6 litres of liquor each from accused Safdar and Shehryar.
