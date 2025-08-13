Rawalpindi Police nab 8 law breakers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police have nabbed eight law breakers, including drug and liquor suppliers, and Tenancy Act violators in actions across the district.

According to the police spokesman on Wednesday, the Gujar Khan and Bani Police detained an accused each recovering 2.

4 kilograms and 1.33 kg charas from them respectively.

Similarly, the Saddar Beruni Police also arrested an accused on the recovery of 10 litres of liquor.

Meanwhile, the Sadiqabad Police took five suspects into custody for violating the Tenancy Act during a search operation.