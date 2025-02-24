Rawalpindi Police Nab 9 Criminals
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 08:06 PM
The Rawalpindi Police on Monday continued operations against drug dealers, liquor suppliers and illegal arms owners, and arrested nine criminals from across the district
According to a police spokesman, the Westridge Police held accused Aamir with 1.
1 kilograms charas, while the Waris Khan and Ratta Amral Police netted accused Saqib Iqbal and Zohaib respectively with 720 grams and 560 grams of the contraband item.
Similarly, the Sadiqabad Police nabbed accused Sawal on the recovery of 10 litres of liquor.
Meanwhile, five suspects were taken into custody for having illegal weapons and ammunition.
The Naseerabad and Morgah Police recovered a 30-bore pistol each from accused Ehteshamul Haq and Arsalan respectively. Likewise, the Dhamial Police also nabbed three accused Ehsan, Usman and Anas recovering a 30-bore pistol each from them.
