Rawalpindi Police nab 9 criminals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police continued operations against criminal elements and caught nine accused including drug dealers, illegal arms owners, liquor sellers and others.

According to the police spokesman, Wah Saddar Police arrested accused Sharif with 1.

6 kilograms charas, while the Ratta Amral and Waris Police held accused Tauqir and Suleman respectively recovering 700 grams and 580 grams of the contraband item.

Similarly, the Civil Lines Police recovered 520 grams charas.

Likewise, the Cantt and Gujar Khan Police netted two accused Shahzad and Saeed recovering a 30-bore pistol each from them, while accused Ikram was nabbed by the Bani Police arrested with 5 litres of liquor.

Meanwhile, the Saddar Baroni Police arrested two accused Noor-ur-Rehman and Zeeshan for decanting of liquefied petroleum gas.