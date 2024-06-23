Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Nab 9 Drug Peddlers

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Rawalpindi Police nab 9 drug peddlers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Police have intensified their efforts against drug dealers and liquor suppliers on Sunday and arrested nine drug peddlers by recovering drugs and liquor from their possession.

Airport Police apprehended Dil Nawaz and recovered 1.3 kg drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Waris Khan police held Shaan, Karim and Mohiuddin and recovered 560, 540 and 105 gram charas from their possession, respectively.

Following an operation, Race Course Police recovered 530 grams charas from Abid, Bani Police seized 20 liters of liquor from Mushtaq and 5 liters from Yasir while Mandra Police nabbed Babar and found 04 bottles of liquor from his possession.

Additionally, Kahuta Police confiscated 5 liters from Junaid.

Police had registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs commended the police teams and assured that the arrested accused would be prosecuted with solid evidence and would be punished.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Bani Progress Kahuta Sunday All From Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

19 hours ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

19 hours ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

19 hours ago
 Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

19 hours ago
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

19 hours ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

20 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

20 hours ago
 PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

20 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

20 hours ago
 Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military hon ..

Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan