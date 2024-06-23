Rawalpindi Police Nab 9 Drug Peddlers
Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2024 | 07:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Police have intensified their efforts against drug dealers and liquor suppliers on Sunday and arrested nine drug peddlers by recovering drugs and liquor from their possession.
Airport Police apprehended Dil Nawaz and recovered 1.3 kg drugs from his possession.
Similarly, Waris Khan police held Shaan, Karim and Mohiuddin and recovered 560, 540 and 105 gram charas from their possession, respectively.
Following an operation, Race Course Police recovered 530 grams charas from Abid, Bani Police seized 20 liters of liquor from Mushtaq and 5 liters from Yasir while Mandra Police nabbed Babar and found 04 bottles of liquor from his possession.
Additionally, Kahuta Police confiscated 5 liters from Junaid.
Police had registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
Divisional SPs commended the police teams and assured that the arrested accused would be prosecuted with solid evidence and would be punished.
