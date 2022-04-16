Rawalpindi Police nab 9 with 3.7 kg drugs, liquor in

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2022

Rawalpindi Police have arrested nine drug pushers and liquor suppliers with 3.7 kilogram drugs during a crackdown against criminals, a police spokesman said on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police have arrested nine drug pushers and liquor suppliers with 3.7 kilogram drugs during a crackdown against criminals, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

Pirwadhi Police held Khalid Mehmood with .5 kg drugs and Airport Police arrested Muhammad Adil with 1.4 kg drugs.

Likewise, Sadiqabad Police nabbed Mohammad Adnan with 120 grams charas, and Saeem and Ashiq Wilayat with 10 liters of liquor.

Rata Amral Police arrested Muhammad Nasir and Amjad Iqbal and recovered 18 liters of liquor from their possession.

Similarly, Gujjar Khan Police arrested Mohammad Yaseen with 360 grams charas, and Rawat Police nabbed Muhammad Rizwan with 300 grams charas.

