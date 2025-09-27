Rawalpindi Police Nab Two Drug Suppliers, Recover Over 3.5 Kg Hashish
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2025 | 02:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police have arrested two drug suppliers and recovered more than 3.5 kilograms of hashish from their possession during separate operations.
According to a police spokesman on Saturday, the Taxila Police apprehended one suspect and seized 2.
32 kilograms of hashish, while the Ratta Amral Police arrested another accused and recovered 1.5 kilograme of hashish.
The spokesman said that all possible measures were being taken to eradicate the menace of drugs and to protect the younger generation from the social evil.
